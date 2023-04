West Brom fans react to draw with QPR - WATCH

Albion were two up inside 13 minutes in a must win game - with Brandon Thomas-Asante's opener followed by Semi Ajayi grabbing the second.

Lyndon Dykes pulled one back for QPR in the first period - before Josh Griffiths miscontrolled a back pass and as he went to smash the ball clear it ricocheted off Chris Martin and into the net.