Carlos Corberan: No reason for West Brom players to be distracted by financial problems

Carlos Corberan watching on during Albion's open training session (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies latest set of accounts provided a worrying outlook with the club facing the prospect of selling players to raise crucial funds should they miss out on promotion.

But with seven matches remaining after today’s trip to Rotherham and the chance of a top six finish still alive, head coach Corberan insists his and the squad’s focus is solely on the present.

“I have to say something which is true and the truth is at this club we have everything we need to perform,” he said.

“We do not have anything to make excuses with. We have everything we need. We have everything we need to compete so now, let us focus on competing.”

Writing in the WBA group accounts, director Xu Ke admitted there was a “material uncertainty” which could cast doubt over the company’s “ability to continue as a going concern” should they not raise sufficient funds from player trading.

It has also emerged the club is paying interest of nearly 14 per cent on the £20million loan acquired from MSD Holdings earlier this year to help with running costs.

Controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai is, meanwhile, still to repay a £2m loan taken out by club’s parent company WBA Holdings in September 2021 from Warmfront Holdings. That loan, now accruing interest of five per cent a month and secured against Lai’s shareholding in the club, was immediately loaned out to various other companies but that money has also not been repaid.

Despite the increasing off-field questions, Corberan says there has been no material affect on the club’s day-to-day operations.

He continued: “I think the players can be affected with these things if something affects the normal things in the club.

“If you go to the canteen and one day they say you can’t have lunch here. Or you go to the pitch and there is no water. Or you are going to receive your salary and you do not, then you will be affected.

“But everything has been normal since I arrived at the club and it allows us to focus on the things we can do, which is to train well and try to perform.

“At this club I have all the resources I need to compete, from my first day.