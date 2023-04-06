West Brom's Okay Yokuslu to miss Rotherham trip with ankle injury

Okay Yokuslu (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Yokuslu sustained a kick to the ankle late in last Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Millwall and was taken out of training this week after experiencing pain.

Corberan is confident the problem is not too serious and believes the Turkey international could be ready for the second match of a crucial Easter weekend for the play-off chasing Baggies.

He said: “Okay has Friday and the day after to work with the medical staff, to have the focus to help him recover for the game on Monday.

"We talked to see on if he could make training. Two days ago, we didn't see the possibility for him to play on Friday, yesterday he made a very good improvement.

“He started to make straight line runs, his reaction was excellent. Today (Thursday) we did the switch to see if he could do the last part of training with the group, and he found that he had pain.

“He is someone that, he is suffering if he cannot train with the team. Now, he needs to use these days to recover.”

With Jason Molumby expected to miss most of April with a groin injury, Nathaniel Chalobah and Taylor Gardner-Hickman are due to start in midfield against the Millers.

Forward Karlan Grant was due to be available after more than a month out, while youngster Jamie Andrews is also travelling with the squad.

“One of the best things about this squad is that on Friday Molumby will not play, or Okay either, and we are going to have two players who are going to play there fantastically,” said Corberan.

“Chalobah gave an important step [v Millwall], and Gardner-Hickman is always ready to take his opportunity when it arrives.”

Both Rotherham and QPR are battling against relegation but Corberan warned against complacency, adding: "If you analyse Rotherham, you know you are going to play against one of the more uncomfortable, aggressive pressing teams.