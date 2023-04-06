Rotherham v West Brom preview: Albion's play-off hopes rest on maximum Easter haul

Defender Kyle Bartley is pushing for a recall to the starting line-up though midfielder Okay Yokuslu is a doubt after limping off last weekend

To do so Carlos Corberan’s side must halt a barren run of three months away from The Hawthorns and take all three points from relegation-battling Rotherham United tomorrow.

It has been a miserable run away from the Black Country where a winless Championship run of five – six in all competitions – has put the brakes on the play-off push.

Last weekend’s return to action at home to Millwall yielded just a point and went down as a missed opportunity as rivals Blackburn, Norwich and Coventry were all beaten.

Frustrated Albion were left licking their wounds at not taking all three points from the Lions, themselves up in fifth, but the Baggies hung on to fight another day with a draw. They may not be fortunate enough to have another opportunity with any more slips at Rotherham’s New York Stadium tomorrow and at home to Queens Park Rangers on Easter Monday.

The duo sit, ahead of the Bank Holiday action, 19th and 18th respectively.

Corberan’s men must be ruthless and show no empathy in the strugglers’ plights. Only six points from six will keep the Baggies truly in the race.

The Millers’ form is patchy at best and have mustered just three wins since the turn of the year but two have come in the last six games. Reading’s points deduction this week lifted Rotherham up a place to 19th – two points clear of the bottom three.

Albion will focus on their own issues and first of all winning away from The Hawthorns for the first time since in Luton in mid-January.

As if the double injury blow to Dara O’Shea and Jayson Molumby, both on international duty with Ireland, was not bad enough, Albion might also be sweating on the fitness of Okay Yokuslu after the midfielder limped off late against Millwall last week.

Corberan said the Turk will be monitored but he appeared to be absent during Tuesday’s open training session at The Hawthorns, with the head coach set to provide an update today.

Any issues there would further stretch Corberan’s squad and really test a midfield with options thin on the ground. Nathaniel Chalobah came in for Molumby and did a steady job. Taylor Gardner-Hickman is awaiting an opportunity on the sidelines, with club captain Jake Livermore another option.

The head coach may look to rotate and freshen up elsewhere with the quick turnaround to welcome the Rs on Monday. Defender Kyle Bartley made his return from the bench against the Lions and is pushing for a recall, his physical profile may suit tomorrow’s test.