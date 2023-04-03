West Brom boss Carlos Corberan calls for 'calm' in Championship play-off race

Carlos Corberan (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies were held to a Hawthorns stalemate by rivals Millwall on Saturday as they let slip an opportunity to make up ground on contenders dropping points around them.

It was a fair share of the spoils on a tense afternoon as both sides enjoyed spells in charge, though the hosts were left to stew on an incorrect call from referee Jeremy Simpson to turn down a stonewall late penalty on the basis an offside was wrongly given.

Not too much damage was inflicted on top six aspirations with defeats for Blackburn, Norwich and Coventry elsewhere but head coach Corberan, while happy with his players' attitude and commitment, felt Albion were 'too excited' and lacked composure with the ball.

"I was very pleased with the attitude, I watched players with a lot of maturity and with the necessary competitive commitment," Corberan said.

"The players went for the result from the first moment, but were sometimes too excited to achieve without finding the necessary calm to play the game better.

"But I'd prefer to have an excess desire than not to have the necessary level to be a competitive team.

"These games are complicated, if you're not activated enough you will lose to a set-piece or a second ball, if you activate too much then you can't manage or control the ball enough. The limit is very close."

The Spaniard continued: "Exactly (take a breath to compose) – at some points we precipitate the last pass, precipitate the pass to the wrong player, the switch of play, we precipitate some actions we did not allow us to manipulate the game more."

Albion face an anxious wait on the fitness of midfielder Okay Yokuslu after the Turk was caught in a late challenge that led to the incorrect penalty call on Daryl Dike.

Yokuslu, who stood in as captain for the injured Dara O'Shea, could not see out the clash.

"I don't know yet, it is very strange to see Okay asking for the change," said a concerned Corberan. "Yes (he requested the change), he tried (to continue), but he couldn't."