West Brom 0 Millwall 0 - player ratings

Josh Griffiths impressed again for Albion (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Josh Griffiths 7

Made a couple of important saves and dealt with high balls into his box pretty well overall.

Darnell Furlong 6

Started the game well and had a strong first half but faded a touch after the break.

Semi Ajayi 6

Kept his place after return before international break. Some decent defending and clearances but at times his use of the ball was found wanting.

Erik Pieters 7

A standout display from the Dutchman. Marshalled the backline expertly and cleared superbly after changes in the side around him.

Conor Townsend 7

Another of Albion’s better performers. Used the ball well and always offered himself. Keen to support Reach down the left.

Nathaniel Chalobah 6

Rare start in absence of injured Molumby and had a mixed day. At times his use of the ball was decent but lacked that snap in terms of tempo.

Okay Yokuslu 7

Named captain with O’Shea injured and clearly revelled in the role. From a defensive perspective he was physically imposing and vital for clean sheet.

Jed Wallace 6

Big day against his old club. but despite no shortage of hard work he was lacking in terms of usual output at times. A couple of dangerous crosses.

John Swift 6

Something of a mixed bag again. Can make things happen with touch and poise but at times it got away from him.

Adam Reach 6

A surprise starter on the left wing but probably most effective of three behind the striker. Found some decent positions and deliveries. Close from range.

Brandon Thomas-Asante 7

A first start for some time and delivered. Looked especially sharp in a bright first half though needed a bit more late on. Close from distance after half-time.

Substitutes

Daryl Dike (for Swift, 63) Looked purposeful on occasion. Should’ve had late penalty 6.

Tom Rogic (for Reach, 74) One run at Millwall but petered out 6.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman (for Chalobah, 74) Worked hard late on 6.