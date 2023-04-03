West Brom 0 Millwall 0 - player ratings

Josh Griffiths 7
Made a couple of important saves and dealt with high balls into his box pretty well overall.
Darnell Furlong 6
Started the game well and had a strong first half but faded a touch after the break.
Semi Ajayi 6
Kept his place after return before international break. Some decent defending and clearances but at times his use of the ball was found wanting.
Erik Pieters 7
A standout display from the Dutchman. Marshalled the backline expertly and cleared superbly after changes in the side around him.
Conor Townsend 7
Another of Albion’s better performers. Used the ball well and always offered himself. Keen to support Reach down the left.
Nathaniel Chalobah 6
Rare start in absence of injured Molumby and had a mixed day. At times his use of the ball was decent but lacked that snap in terms of tempo.
Okay Yokuslu 7
Named captain with O’Shea injured and clearly revelled in the role. From a defensive perspective he was physically imposing and vital for clean sheet.
Jed Wallace 6
Big day against his old club. but despite no shortage of hard work he was lacking in terms of usual output at times. A couple of dangerous crosses.
John Swift 6
Something of a mixed bag again. Can make things happen with touch and poise but at times it got away from him.
Adam Reach 6
A surprise starter on the left wing but probably most effective of three behind the striker. Found some decent positions and deliveries. Close from range.
Brandon Thomas-Asante 7
A first start for some time and delivered. Looked especially sharp in a bright first half though needed a bit more late on. Close from distance after half-time.
Substitutes
Daryl Dike (for Swift, 63) Looked purposeful on occasion. Should’ve had late penalty 6.
Tom Rogic (for Reach, 74) One run at Millwall but petered out 6.
Taylor Gardner-Hickman (for Chalobah, 74) Worked hard late on 6.
Kyle Bartley (for Yokuslu, 89). Marc Albrighton (for Furlong, 89). Subs not used: Button, Livermore.