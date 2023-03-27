Ally Robertson: Fast start can pay dividends for West Brom

Carlos Corberan (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

And the popular Scot reckons a run of form between now and the end of the season will not only help Carlos Corberan's men achieve a top-six finish, but go on to earn promotion.

The Lions head to The Hawthorns on Saturday in the first of Albion's final nine fixtures – including eight in a mammoth and season-defining month of April.

Robertson, with 626 Albion appearances second on the all-time list to his close friend Tony Brown, is confident the Baggies can record the points required to make the cut – but only with a positive start this weekend.

"If we start off with a win against Millwall next and keep everything going, lifting the spirit and keeping it up, then we will get there," said former central defender Robertson.

"It can go either way, because you've not played together for a little while it can take time to get going, but other times it just clicks into gear and you go on a run.

"We've got nine games, it's about getting on a run. If w can get to a good performance level and keep it there it will get us to the play-offs and get us there in good form.

"We've got to do so well to get into the top six, so if we can do that then when it gets to the play-off knockouts then we've got a chance."

Corberan's side currently trail Millwall by five points with action to resume on Saturday. The Lions are one of three sides to visit The Hawthorns who could conceivably still make the play-offs, including Sunderland and Norwich.

Robertson believes it is fifth and sixth still within Albion's grasp if they can find form similar to that of after the World Cup break before Christmas.

"There are nine games now and it's up to us to close the gap, it's that simple," he said. "We can win five on the trot and all of a sudden we're up there alongside rivals, but winning three and losing two might not see us move too much.

"At this moment all of the top 10 will fancy their chances of going up. I think the top four are away, five and six is where we need to get to.