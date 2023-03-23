Carlos Corberan plots talks with West Brom out-of-contract quartet

Jake Livermore is the highest profile Albion players whose Hawthorns terms expire this summer (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Four members of the Baggies senior squad – club captain Jake Livermore, defenders Erik Pieters and Kean Bryan and attacker Tom Rogic – see their terms at The Hawthorns expire this summer.

Corberan said he has so far been too focused on a busy schedule to begin talks – but insists he has a ‘full picture’ of his squad’s status and where he sees them.

“Being honest so far we have been very focused on every game we are playing,” Corberan said.

“It is true that the next weeks can be a good time to start to have some chat more in detail.

“But normally, being honest, I hadn’t thought about it yet. I have a full picture in my mind of everything, I know the situation of every single player, of course.”

Only experienced defender Pieters, 34, a 2022 recruit and makeshift centre-back this season, has played regular football of Albion’s quartet.

Livermore, 33, has not been used by Corberan and could see his six-and-a-half years a Baggie end. Free agent signings Bryan and Rogic have both struggled with injury and fitness.

January 2017 signing from Hull Livermore has not started a Championship fixture since he was hooked less than an hour into Corberan’s first fixture against Sheffield United on October 29. Bryan and Rogic have started just five Albion league games between them.

“We will find the moment, I don’t know if during the international break or in the last two weeks of the season,” the head coach said. “It’s true in football one game can change many things, you always need to give enough of a gap to see in which direction you want to move.

“We will have enough time to think, I don’t know in the international break or after, because now of course the main target is the competition.

“There are still games in front of us that are going to make a better evaluation of the needs of the club.”

Another senior squad members whose deal was set to come to an end this summer is defender Kyle Bartley.

But Bartley earlier this season triggered a 12-month extension in his contract due to an appearance-related clause. The 31-year-old was integral in the early weeks of Corberan’s reign but has not played a minute since initially pulling up with a muscle injury during Albion’s training camp in the World Cup break.