Baggies Broadcast Fan Chat Show E4: Millwall showdown, Griffiths or Palmer & lower league signings

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Jonny Drury brings you the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast Fan Chat Show.

Watch the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast Fan Chat Show

This week Jonny is joined by Albion fans Chris Lepkowski, Carl Burkitt and Sam Palmer to discuss three topics from the Baggies Bag.

On the agenda this week was the Baggies play-off hopes, with the guests discussing the importance of the upcoming clash with Millwall.

They also talk goalkeepers and whether Josh Griffiths deserves to retain his place in between sticks.

And they also look to the future and discuss whether Albion could look to pluck more gems from the lower leagues on the back of the success with Brandon Thomas Asante.

Want to appear on the show and have your say on your team? Get in touch with Jonny by going to @jonnydrury_star on Twitter to register your interest.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

