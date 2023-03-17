Notification Settings

West Brom keeper Josh Griffiths handed England under 21 call up - alongside Aston Villa duo

By Jonny Drury

West Brom keeper Josh Griffiths has been handed an England under 21 call up - alongside Aston Villa duo Cameron Archer and Jacob Ramsey.

Josh Griffiths (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 21-year-old shot stopper has been thrust into the Baggies first team this season - in the absence of Alex Palmer and poor form of David Button.

And now he has been called up to Lee Carsley's 26 man squad for a double header against France and Croatia.

The Young Lions will face France at the King Power Stadium on March 25 - before heading to Fulham as they take on Croatia on March 28.

He joins the Villa duo of Archer, who is currently on loan at Middlesbrough, and Ramsey, who have been regulars in the under 21 squad for recent fixtures.

Elsewhere, former Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White has also been named in the squad, alongside ex Walsall keeper Carl Rushworth.

