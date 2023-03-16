Cardiff 1 West Brom 1 - player ratings

Jaden Philogene Cardiff City and John Swift Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Josh Griffiths 6

A relatively quiet evening for Griffiths. Made a solid second half save with Cardiff on top - but will be slightly disappointed with the goal conceded having got a hand to the header.

Semi Ajayi 7

A first league start for months and slotted back in superbly well. Did little wrong in the game, was good on the ball and looked comfortable in a back three.

Dara O'Shea 6

A solid, typical night for the captain. Played out with the ball well and restricted the home side to very little going forward.

Erik Pieters 6

Similar to O'Shea, did all the basics well and tried to get Albion moving from the back. However, let his marker get a yard on him for the goal and will be disappointed in the manner of it.

Conor Townsend 6

Out to a more expansive left wing back role, somewhere he has played before and didn't do much wrong. Had a great chance to slip in Albrighton in the first half, but undercooked the pass. Also got into good areas in the second but couldn't find a delivery.

Jayson Molumby 7

Arguably Albion's best player on an evening when there wasn't too many standout performers. Industrious, got about the park and always looked to get Albion moving, especially in the wide areas.

Okay Yokuslu 6

One player who looked a bit tired - given the run of games Albion have been on. Played positively and tried to string moves together - but didn't have as big of an impact on things as he has done in the past.

Jed Wallace 7

Played in an inside right role, just off Dike, and looked sharper in there than he has done on previous occasions when he has played in the middle. Was involved in a couple of superb moves in the second half, including when he was slipped in by Thomas-Asante. That was the big chance of the second half, and he will have felt he should have done better.

John Swift 6

Flashes of class from Swift, especially in the first half. Went close with a dipping free kick in the first half - but arguably should have done better to put in a tackle in the run up to the goal.

Marc Albrighton 6

Asked to play as a wing back as Albion switched formations - and had an okay night. Almost slipped in by Townsend early on.

Daryl Dike 7

Took his goal superbly well, latching onto a pin point Wallace cross to sweep home. Inches away from connecting with a cross early on too. Caused problems, and looked a lot sharper than he did in the win over Huddersfield.

Subs

58 Adam Reach for Dike 6

The substitution puzzled many but Reach had a good impact. Drove at players and took defenders on, had the ball in the net before the flag went off and had a good shooting opportunity.

70 Brandon Thomas-Asante for Albrighton 7

Came back in and started where he left off. Sharp, good touches, and played a hand in two superb moves. Almost got into a great scoring position before the defender recovered.

70 Tom Rogic for Swift 6

Another one who had an impact when he come on. His delicate touches created a couple of la te openings.

84 Darnell Furlong for Molumby N/A