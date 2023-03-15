West Brom's Daryl Dike earns United States international call-up

Daryl Dike has earned a call-up to the United States national squad for the upcoming international break (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Dike, 22, already a Gold Cup winner with his nation, has been rewarded for his form since an injury return by being included in the group for upcoming CONCACAF Nations Leagues.

It is a landmark call for Dike who spent the majority of his first 12 months as an Albion player on the sidelines with two separate muscle injuries.

But the £7million acquisition from Orlando City has six goals since returning to Baggies contention just before the World Cup break.

With Albion out of action until April 1, he joins up with interim boss Anthony Hudson's squad for Nations League final four ties against Grenada, on the Caribbean island on March 24, and El Salvador in the city and stadium of Dike's former employers Orlando.

The former Barnsley loan striker will look to add to his eight caps and three goals with a first international appearance since the Gold Cup semi-final in July 2021.