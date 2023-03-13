West Brom 1 Huddersfield 0 - player ratings

Josh Griffiths
Practically nothing to do in terms of efforts at goal, but did very well dealing with high balls.
Dominant 6
Darnell Furlong
Saw the ball on no shortage of occasions, particularly in the first half when Albion were better. Could not quite find desired end product on occasions.
Safe 6
Dara O’Shea
Mostly busy moving forward with the ball in all space Terriers provided. Used it well at times and was a threat.
Ventured 6
Erik Pieters
Like his colleague O’Shea, Pieters was offered loads of time on the ball. At times slow with it, but picks some good passes.
Possession 7
Conor Townsend
Not involved too much from an attacking sense this time other than winning decisive penalty. Clever touch in box.
Upended 6
Jayson Molumby
Albion’s midfield two worked tireless and Molumby was busy with several excellent challenges. Great crossfield switch led to penalty.
Busy 7
Okay Yokuslu
Excelled once more in the middle of the park. Won 50-50s and made important interceptions. Looks cut above at times.
On top 7
Jed Wallace
A quieter afternoon from Albion’s key attacker, but did provide fine pass for penalty. Some decent low crosses, at times from left.
Switched 6
John Swift
Converted penalty with aplomb for first league goal since October. Otherwise unable to thread the eye of the needle to break down Terriers.
Buried 6
Adam Reach
Rare and surprising start, but gave reminder of quality delivery from open play and dead balls, work-rate and useful versatility on both flanks.
Delivery 6
Daryl Dike
Couldn’t build on three goals in two home games. One decent chance easily blocked and unable to connect to much else.
Haunches 5
Substitutes
Nathaniel Chalobah (for Yokuslu, 75) Surprise to see Yokuslu go off. Chalobah made some interceptions 5. Marc Albrighton (for Reach, 75) Lively on one or two occasions 6. Tom Rogic (for Swift, 87). Semi Ajayi (for Wallace, 90+7). Subs not used: Button, Gardner-Hickman, Malcolm.