West Brom 1 Huddersfield 0 - player ratings

Erik Pieters (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Josh Griffiths

Practically nothing to do in terms of efforts at goal, but did very well dealing with high balls.

Dominant 6

Darnell Furlong

Saw the ball on no shortage of occasions, particularly in the first half when Albion were better. Could not quite find desired end product on occasions.

Safe 6

Dara O’Shea

Mostly busy moving forward with the ball in all space Terriers provided. Used it well at times and was a threat.

Ventured 6

Erik Pieters

Like his colleague O’Shea, Pieters was offered loads of time on the ball. At times slow with it, but picks some good passes.

Possession 7

Conor Townsend

Not involved too much from an attacking sense this time other than winning decisive penalty. Clever touch in box.

Upended 6

Jayson Molumby

Albion’s midfield two worked tireless and Molumby was busy with several excellent challenges. Great crossfield switch led to penalty.

Busy 7

Okay Yokuslu

Excelled once more in the middle of the park. Won 50-50s and made important interceptions. Looks cut above at times.

On top 7

Jed Wallace

A quieter afternoon from Albion’s key attacker, but did provide fine pass for penalty. Some decent low crosses, at times from left.

Switched 6

John Swift

Converted penalty with aplomb for first league goal since October. Otherwise unable to thread the eye of the needle to break down Terriers.

Buried 6

Adam Reach

Rare and surprising start, but gave reminder of quality delivery from open play and dead balls, work-rate and useful versatility on both flanks.

Delivery 6

Daryl Dike

Couldn’t build on three goals in two home games. One decent chance easily blocked and unable to connect to much else.

Haunches 5

