'Lai out': Thousands of West Brom fans hold protest march against club owner Guochuan Lai - WATCH

Organised by Action for Albion - fans met on the Birmingham Road to march towards the ground holding banners printed with slogans such as, 'shame on you', and 'sick of broken promises'.
The banners make reference to loans taken out of the club by owner Guochuan Lai, including a £4.95 million loan that was due to be paid back last year.
Fans marched chanting 'Lai out', 'where's the money gone', and 'we want our club back', before banners were handed over at the ground to be unveiled in the Smethwick End during the game.