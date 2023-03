'Where's the money gone?' - fans showing banners during the protest

It was the latest step in growing fan unrest as thousands of Baggies supporters joined Action for Albion to protest against Guochuan Lai and his ownership of the club.

Huge banners were carried along the road with fans behind - demanding Lai sells the club.

They gathered on Halfords Lane for further chants and protests - before the banners were unveiled inside The Hawthorns.

Here is a gallery of the protest:

Jack 11, and Olivia 14, with Tom Sheppard

Alistair Jones from Action from Albion addresses the crowd

Fans on the Birmingham Road

Albion fans outside the Halfords Lane stand

Albion fans gathering to protest on the Birmingham Road

West Brom fans hold up banners on the Birmingham Road

West Brom fans march down the Birmingham Road

Pictured with protest banners are Luca 7 and Matt Rogers

Albion fans Jack 11, and Olivia 14 Sheppard

West Brom fans gather outside the Halfords Lane stand