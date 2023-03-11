Alex Palmer aims to kick-on in West Brom recovery

Alex Palmer (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Palmer has spent five weeks on the sidelines since injuring his ankle during training but has returned to physical work and training with his fellow goalkeepers and coach Gary Walsh.

While Carlos Corberan’s Baggies are in home action against Huddersfield Town today, academy graduate Palmer, 26, will test his kicking to see if he is pain-free and ready to join in full training next week.

“Yes (he is training), not with the group, he is working now with Gary, the goalkeeper coach,” Corberan explained.

“We are going to make some tests today, because he is not going to be involved (against Huddersfield), some tests in kicking the ball.

“Depending on these tests he will be involved in training the next week, or he will wait more.

“So the last step for him is kicking the ball to see if he feels something or not.”

Palmer has not featured since the 2-1 defeat at Burnley on January 20. In his place fellow youth product Josh Griffiths has ousted David Button.

Albion defender Kyle Bartley, meanwhile, is also making progress on his return.

He has not played since prior to the World Cup break in mid-November, before which he had scored twice in two games. The 31-year-old initially picked up the muscle problem in Albion’s trip to Spain.

Centre-back Bartley has been working with the Baggies fitness coaches and, dependent on how he can respond physically from that, could return to training next week, or into the upcoming international break.

“Bartley is progressing well, he is still working with the physical coaches,” Corberan said. “But during the next week or the one after, depending on how he reacts to the physical work. We need to remember he had a long time out, it’s not only about his injury it’s about him recovering the minimum physical level he can be involved with the group.