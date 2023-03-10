'Stuttered': West Brom fans on Taylor Gardner-Hickman and his Hawthorns career

Taylor Gardner-Hickman (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

He has been handed FA Cup starts but league minutes have been rare - and the player who burst into the Albion first team squad last year has struggled to break into the eleven this season.

Jonny Drury caught up with three Albion fans for the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast Fan Chat Show and they've had their say on the youngster's current situation at The Hawthorns.

Jamie Clay - The Hawthorns Debate Club

In our midfield we've found two players in Yokuslu and Molumby who are working. There isn't much space in there, although I think TGH can play a kind of relief role off the bench.

He comes on and tries to make things happen, and I think his best minutes in an Albion shirt have been in midfield.

He has been tried at right back, which is an easy plug for him to get minutes and exposure but his development has stalled a bit.

It feels like the player who burst on the scene has kind of simmered down a bit and isn't as exciting as he was.

There is still a player there and more to come, especially at this level and we still have potential on our hands.

Clint McCormick - All Albion Fans

Under Bruce he broke into the first team and he was man of the match maybe four or five times out of six, and then he dropped out of it a bit.

Between Bruce and Corberan he had that game at Reading, where we hadn't won away and he robbed a player and went on to score, and I would like to see more of him.

But, he is not making the squad at times when everyone is fit, however, he has never let us down.

For the first time in a long time I would start him on Saturday due to circumstances. Molumby is just short of a two game ban for yellow cards, so I would bring Gardner-Hickman in as a like for like replacement.

Louis Bent - The Baggies Podcast

He is 21 or 22, and has broke into the first team but he has stuttered, which is a difficult thing for a young player to contend with.

He either plays here or goes out on loan, but he is a good cover for Molumby as they both place similar roles. Molumby likes to overload in the wide areas and TGH does too.

He played as a winger in the academy, so he could be tried there as we have injuries out there at the moment.