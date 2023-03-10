Brandon Thomas-Asante update hailed 'positive' by West Brom's Carlos Corberan

Brandon Thomas-Asante is closing in on Albion return against Huddersfield tomorrow after a hamstring lay-off (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Thomas-Asante is the Baggies' seven-goal top goalscorer in his debut campaign at The Hawthorns and head coach Carlos Corberan is 'positive' about the striker's prospects.

Last summer's signing from Salford City missed the defeat at Hull last week and Tuesday's 1-0 home response against Wigan with a hamstring issue picked up in training.

But the 24-year-old trained with the squad today after completing work with fitness coaches yesterday. Albion will see how he responds to the workload between now and tomorrow's clash and make a decision on whether he can feature against Neil Warnock's second-bottom Terriers.

"He has been training today, he has been training with the physical coaches yesterday," said Corberan ahead of a clash against his former employers Huddersfield.

"We need to see how he reacts to today's decision to see if he can be involved tomorrow or not.

"He managed the training well, so I am positive, but we still need to see if he is available."

It was not all positive on the fitness front for Albion as fears winger Grady Diangana's season would be brought to a premature end were confirmed.

Diangana will undergo surgery on Monday on a ligament issue in his foot picked up after contact early in the second half in the home victory over Middlesbrough on February 25.

Albion were awaiting a second opinion but acknowledged the injury generally requires an operation.

"Unfortunately he needs the surgery and on Monday immediately he is going to have the surgery," the head coach added.

"Unfortunately this season is done for Diangana because of the injury and now he needs to focus on the recovery that is going to be a little bit long.

"It's a difficult moment for him because he is one that always wants to be with the squad, to be playing football, but now he will be focusing on his recovery."

Corberan confirmed attacking midfielder Tom Rogic had fully recovered from an injury that had sidelined him since the disappointing FA Cup defeat at Bristol City at the end of January. The Australia international has trained this week.

Defender Erik Pieters is also free to feature having limped out late in the Wigan victory on Tuesday to a recurring knee problem.