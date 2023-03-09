Notification Settings

Baggies Broadcast Fan Chat Show E3: Stick or twist, Carlos report and TGH

By Jonny Drury

Jonny Drury is joined by three more Albion fans - for the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast Fan Chat Show.

Jonny Drury presents this week's Baggies Broadcast Fan Chat Show
On this week's episode, Jamie Clay, Clint McCormick and Louis Bent joined Jonny to talk about three more topics from the Baggies Bag!

This week they discuss the out of contract players and who they would keep in the summer.

They also look at Carlos Corberan's performance and where it ranks compared to the starts previous Albion managers have had.

And they also chat about Taylor Gardner-Hickman and what his future looks like.

Want to come on the Baggies Broadcast Fan Chat Show and have your say? If you do, get in touch with Jonny by dropping him a direct message or a tweet using the handle @jonnydrury_star.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

