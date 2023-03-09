Baggies Broadcast Fan Chat Show E3: Stick or twist, Carlos report and TGH

Jonny Drury presents this week's Baggies Broadcast Fan Chat Show

On this week's episode, Jamie Clay, Clint McCormick and Louis Bent joined Jonny to talk about three more topics from the Baggies Bag!

This week they discuss the out of contract players and who they would keep in the summer.

They also look at Carlos Corberan's performance and where it ranks compared to the starts previous Albion managers have had.

And they also chat about Taylor Gardner-Hickman and what his future looks like.