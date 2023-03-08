West Brom 1 Wigan 0 - player ratings

Okay Yokuslu of West Bromwich Albion and Josh Magennis of Wigan Athletic (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Josh Griffiths 7

Another assured display from the young keeper - who is really growing into his role. Made two fine saves in the second half, including a late stop to preserve the win.

Darnell Furlong 6

Worked hard, got up and down and put a few crosses in. Conceded possession cheaply a couple of times, but Albion were collectively guilty of that on the night.

Dara O'Shea 7

Steady, calm, measured, and a real response to a bad night at Hull. Missed a glorious chance to make it 2-0 before the break when he headed over but was hardly troubled at the other end.

Erik Pieters 7

Steady, solid, assured and rarely troubled. His experience is helping Albion through games at the moment, especially at home. Has a good partnership with O'Shea - although went off in the second half with what looked like a knock.

Conor Townsend 6

Got forward really well at times, linking up with Swift as he drifted out to the left. Put in a handful of crosses too and was an outlet for Albion.

Okay Yokuslu 8

Albion's best player by a stretch on the night - however never really looked like he got out of second gear. Confident, kept things ticking over, and looked good when advancing further forward.

Jayson Molumby 6

High energy performance from the midfielder who got into good areas and kept the play ticking over. Missed a guilt edged chance early on and apologised to supporters just before the break for passing backwards instead of playing it into the box.

Jed Wallace 6

Another Jed type display where he pushed on and tried to get Albion moving, but at times it was difficult in what was a flat, slow game for periods. Didn't have as much success with his crossing as usual but was always a threat.

John Swift 6

The playmaker put in a delightful free kick for O'Shea in the first half and crashed an effort off the bar in the second. Got into good areas but sometimes struggled to carve anything clear cut out for Albion.

Marc Albrighton 6

A middle of the road display from a player who has a lot more to show. Worked hard to try and get into good areas but struggled.

Daryl Dike 7

A good night for the big man - and another winning goal to further boost his confidence. Just after his goal he almost produced a stunning second, flicking the ball up before volleying at Amos. Despite the Hull set back, you can see improvements in his game now.

Subs

57 - Nathaniel Chalobah for Molumby 5

Steady on the ball and won a few tackles as Albion kept Wigan at bay.

71 - Semi Ajayi for Pieters 5

Another cameo appearance for Ajayi and didn't have a great deal to do.

71 - Adam Reach for Albrighton 5

Did his job as Albion saw the game out.