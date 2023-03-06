West Brom boss Carlos Corberan tinkered ‘in a bid to combat Hull’s changes’

Marc Albrighton (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Friday’s visitors to the MKM Stadium were seen off 2-0 by Liam Rosenior’s hosts as the Baggies suffered another bout of travel sickness.

Corberan named a triumvirate of Jed Wallace, John Swift and Marc Albrighton – in for the injured Grady Diangana – behind lone striker Daryl Dike up in Humberside.

Wallace, on the right, and central attacking midfielder Swift began the clash in their natural roles with experienced Leicester loanee Albrighton on the left flank.

Head coach Corberan has rotated and shifted the three players at times during recent months. It has led to Wallace operating centrally and Swift out to the left.

The moves have been a source of debate and, at times, frustration for supporters keen to see the attackers play in more recognised roles.

Corberan explained that Friday’s example at Hull owed to the hosts’ formation changes and a bid to combat them. “At the beginning, they were playing 4-3-3 and we thought we were managing the game well,” the Baggies head coach said of his team’s bright start.

“After 30 minutes, they were feeling they couldn’t counter our attacks and they moved to 4-4-2.

“In the 4-4-2 with the two centre-backs playing out we needed a third player for numerical advantage against their strikers, we decided to move (Darnell) Furlong there.

“When you move one full-back short you need to drop the winger and I preferred to drop Marc and feel more comfortable with Wallace attacking close to the box, as a false striker, attacking right, attacking free. If you see the goals scored last week (against Middlesbrough) it was Wallace attacking free, using the counter-attacks to make a brave pass or cross for the goals.”

Former Millwall star Wallace was effective against Boro in the previous game, a 2-0 Hawthorns victory. He started on the right flank but was involved in both goals from a central position.

“I have preferred to have Wallace close to the box and Albrighton close to Furlong, to keep attacking well against 4-4-2 as 4-3-3,” Corberan said. “Any type of opposition has one type of structure that allows you to take advantage to create something. We understand Swift is better in the position than Marc, and Wallace, but unfortunately to make this it moves Swift to one position that is not his main position.

“That’s why in the second half, after they scored the second goal, we put Albrighton as a right-back (having sent midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah on for Furlong), Wallace as a right winger and Swift in the middle of the pitch, that is where he creates more. Usually I was watching in the previous games Furlong play well enough to keep insisting with him.”

Albion welcome second-bottom strugglers Wigan to The Hawthorns tomorrow for a game in hand over the rest of their Championship play-off chasing rivals.