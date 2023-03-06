Carlos Corberan: West Brom have to take chances

Daryl Dike (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies Championship play-off hopes took a big hit on Friday night with a dispiriting 2-0 defeat at Hull, a fourth away league defeat in a row and fifth in all competitions.

Saturday's second-tier action saw Corberan's side remain 11th but slip another point back from sixth place, with a margin of seven points – albeit with a game in hand on rivals battling for the play-off places.

That game in hand comes tomorrow at The Hawthorns, where Albion have been excellent under the Spaniard, against second-bottom Wigan. Corberan acknowledged that despite forcing numerous efforts at goal in Friday's defeat in East Yorkshire, his team have to be better at creating goalscoring opportunities, especially from open play.

"I think there are some type of games you can create many things and you have the feeling you are not going to score," Corberan said.

"Friday was that feeling, when we made the finish it was no good, when we finished (well) the keeper made a very good save.

"There are games where scoring one goal is difficult and it was one of these, you score one goal and the confidence increases and maybe you score more, but we couldn't find the way to score."

Corberan used the recent Monday night 3-2 defeat at Watford as an example of his side finding the net – but from different phases in play.

Conor Townsend scored following a corner and Jed Wallace netted after Albion's frontline pressed sloppy Watford passing from the goalkeeper to defence.

Albion's best two chances from open play in Hull were similar in nature, low crosses from the right, and dropped to Daryl Dike and Wallace, who were denied by good saves.

Still, Corberan demands better, he said: "The last game we played away, the first goal was from a corner, second ball and we could score from Townsend, in a set-piece second ball.

"The second goal we recovered the ball without creating a positional attack. The two goals were from a corner and a fast transitions.