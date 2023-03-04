Hull 2 West Brom 0 - player ratings

Josh Griffiths 6
In the grand scheme of things he didn't have a great deal to do on the night. He had no chance with the opener - and made a decent save prior to the second.
Darnell Furlong 4
An evening to forget for the full back. He gave the ball away time and time again and was taken off early in the second period.
Dara O'Shea 4
Another player who will want to forget this one in a hurry. Moved the ball around well early on but also gave the ball away far too many times before turning through his own net for the second.
Erik Pieters 5
An under par evening for all the back four. Tried to build from the back and did play a few early decent balls but not up to his usual standard.
Conor Townsend 5
A totally different performance from the previous week. Lacklustre, sloppy on the ball and rushed it moving forward. An off night.
Jayson Molumby 5
Energy as always but showed a lack of quality. Got into some good areas early on but didn't turn in the performance fans have come to expect.
Okay Yokuslu 6
One of the better Albion performers. Did try to get Albion moving in the first half but another one who just wasn't fully at the races.
Jed Wallace 6
A small spark for Albion but again - not as good as we have seen throughout this season. Had a big chance just after Hull's second that he really should be burying.
John Swift 5
Showed a few sparks but not good enough. Bundled off the ball far too easily throughout the game. Went close with a superb free kick late on but aside from that was poor.
Marc Albrighton 5
Just hasn't got going in an Albion shirt so far. Put in a good cross for Dike in the first half but his supply just wasn't there and faded out of the game.
Daryl Dike 4
After his clinical display against Boro - Dike had a night to forget. Had two chances in the first period and a golden opportunity in the second at 1-0 and it proved to be a big turning point.
Subs
58 - Nathaniel Chalobah for Furlong 5
Introduced just after the goal and showed flashes but again - not good enough.
65 - Taylor Gardner-Hickman for Molumby 6
Given a good run out and did get Albion moving, giving them energy in the final third.
65 - Adam Reach for Townsend 6
Also on after the second goal and did have a good chance from distance but fluffed a decent opportunity just after.
80 - Rico Richards for Pieters N/A