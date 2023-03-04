Hull 2 West Brom 0 - player ratings

Marc Albrighton of West Bromwich Albion (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Josh Griffiths 6

In the grand scheme of things he didn't have a great deal to do on the night. He had no chance with the opener - and made a decent save prior to the second.

Darnell Furlong 4

An evening to forget for the full back. He gave the ball away time and time again and was taken off early in the second period.

Dara O'Shea 4

Another player who will want to forget this one in a hurry. Moved the ball around well early on but also gave the ball away far too many times before turning through his own net for the second.

Erik Pieters 5

An under par evening for all the back four. Tried to build from the back and did play a few early decent balls but not up to his usual standard.

Conor Townsend 5

A totally different performance from the previous week. Lacklustre, sloppy on the ball and rushed it moving forward. An off night.

Jayson Molumby 5

Energy as always but showed a lack of quality. Got into some good areas early on but didn't turn in the performance fans have come to expect.

Okay Yokuslu 6

One of the better Albion performers. Did try to get Albion moving in the first half but another one who just wasn't fully at the races.

Jed Wallace 6

A small spark for Albion but again - not as good as we have seen throughout this season. Had a big chance just after Hull's second that he really should be burying.

John Swift 5

Showed a few sparks but not good enough. Bundled off the ball far too easily throughout the game. Went close with a superb free kick late on but aside from that was poor.

Marc Albrighton 5

Just hasn't got going in an Albion shirt so far. Put in a good cross for Dike in the first half but his supply just wasn't there and faded out of the game.

Daryl Dike 4

After his clinical display against Boro - Dike had a night to forget. Had two chances in the first period and a golden opportunity in the second at 1-0 and it proved to be a big turning point.

Subs

58 - Nathaniel Chalobah for Furlong 5

Introduced just after the goal and showed flashes but again - not good enough.

65 - Taylor Gardner-Hickman for Molumby 6

Given a good run out and did get Albion moving, giving them energy in the final third.

65 - Adam Reach for Townsend 6

Also on after the second goal and did have a good chance from distance but fluffed a decent opportunity just after.