West Brom set for extended break after Sheffield United advance in FA Cup

By Lewis CoxWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Albion's face an extended break later this month due to Sheffield United's advancement to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Carlos Corberan's Baggies will have a 16-day break between fixtures during an extended international break due to the rescheduling of their league trip to Sheffield United (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
Carlos Corberan's side were due to visit Bramall Lane for a Championship clash on Saturday, March 18, but that is the weekend scheduled for last eight action in the Cup.

As a result, the Baggies' clash against automatic promotion-hunting United has been postponed and will be re-arranged at a later date, to be confirmed.

The fixture against the Blades would have been Albion's final game prior to the international break at the end of this month.

But its rescheduling now means Corberan's troops will be without a match between Wednesday, March 15's trip to Cardiff and the home fixture against Millwall on Saturday, April 1.

It is thought to be unlikely the contest in South Yorkshire will be re-arranged during the international break and the next available midweek slot is not until the week commencing April 24, near the end of the Championship campaign.

Paul Heckingbottom's Blades reached the last eight of the competition via a victory over Tottenham at Bramall Lane last night, courtesy of Iliman Ndiaye's late effort.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

West Bromwich Albion Correspondent

