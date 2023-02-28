West Brom strikers ‘need to be at maximum’ – Carlos Corberan

Brandon Thomas-Asante and Daryl Dike have shared 12 goals between them this season (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

United States international Dike closed the gap to seven-goal top scorer Thomas-Asante with a match-winning double to seal an important win over Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Dike, 22, is up to five goals since returning from injury in mid-November, on the eve of the World Cup break.

Head coach Corberan has by and large rotated between Dike and summer recruit Thomas-Asante as Albion’s lone striker since his appointment.

“I think both players can have both roles,” said the Spaniard when asked where the duo fit. “I think both players must compete at their maximum level to be a starting player. I am watching them and I make the decision.

“It’s about every single thing. It’s true that Asante didn’t score in the previous game but his level of effort, his performance in the previous game at home against Blackburn was excellent.

“Watford I didn’t think we attacked well enough, but he was well in the game too.

“When Dike arrived into the (Watford) game, he was helping the team too to keep performing well in attack.

“Against Middlesbrough for me the striker had a high responsibility to defend well, too. For me, I am very pleased about how the strikers were making a balance between both parts.”

Corberan admitted prior to Saturday’s victory he was not concerned by the lack of a runaway leading goalscorer and was content with the chances his side had made.

Albion shackled Boro’s leading Championship scorer Chuba Akpom, who has 19 to his name and 20 in all competitions, well on Saturday as the former Arsenal youngster was hardly given a sniff at Josh Griffiths’ goal.

Thomas-Asante and Dike now have 12 goals between them in all competitions. They are level on five Championship goals apiece, though Thomas-Asante, with 11, has started three times more than former Barnsley man Dike.