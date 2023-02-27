Analysis: A best yet under Carlos Corberan sets West Brom up for a charge

Albion striker Daryl Dike opens the scoring by sending the ball beyond fellow American, goalkeeper Zack Steffen

It was some way for the Baggies to return to winning ways following yet more woes away from The Hawthorns.

Albion have been almost perfect at home under the Spaniard, but in Michael Carrick’s Boro they faced the hottest form in English football. Hawthorns regulars need not have feared as their side duly swatted the Teessiders away in impressive style.

Striker Daryl Dike struck twice in two minutes early on before the shell-shocked visitors had even settled and from that moment on Albion were scarcely troubled.

Most impressive was a second half in which the hosts stood firm and resilient and ensured Middlesbrough, free-flowing and free-scoring for months under Carrick, got nowhere near troubling Josh Griffiths’ net.

The outlook of the Championship table following the convincing 2-0 success against third-placed Boro highlighted just what a crucial victory it was in Albion’s top-six quest.

That particular objective had taken a hit in recent weeks, almost entirely due to struggling away form. Albion even uncharacteristically dropped points with a late home draw with Blackburn recently.

The majestic run of results from the opening weeks and months of Corberan’s reign had dried up somewhat – but the head coach and his troops came out with a fighting statement.

The league table might still show Albion in 10th and five points from the play-off positions – where they began the weekend – but the victory felt significant and its value could well be felt further down the line.

Dike’s double captured the headlines, his fourth and fifth goals of the season having endured an injury-wrecked first half of the campaign, but the outcome owed to how all 11 home players, plus substitutes, worked tirelessly and intelligently with and without the ball.

The phrase ‘game management’ has cropped up in Corberan’s analysis in recent weeks and it was seldom more evident than at The Hawthorns on Saturday, where Albion delivered in spades.

It could not have been more different to last time out, a week ago at Watford’s Vicarage Road, where the visitors twice forced an equaliser only to ship chances by the bucket-load and allow Watford in time and again for a 3-2 victory. The story was similar in that late Hawthorns frustration against Blackburn, where Ben Brereton Diaz’s 89th-minute free-kick was a rare home goal conceded – and a set-piece the hosts should not have given away.

Albion clean sheets, the staple of their wins under Corberan with few goals scored by and large, were less frequent.

That was a factor that required rectifying and Corberan sought focus on all Baggies departments defending from the front. It paid off wonderfully, as a back-to-basics team selection rewound the clocks a few weeks.

It was little surprise to see Jayson Molumby and Grady Diangana recalled to the starting XI. The pair, Molumby especially, were big parts in earlier victories under the head coach and Albion turned it around in Watford after their introduction.

Nathaniel Chalobah and Marc Albrighton, the two January signings, dropped to the bench. Both are searching to get up to speed both with their new colleagues and Corberan’s methods.

Happily, for supporters who have been calling for Jed Wallace to return to his natural right flank and likewise John Swift to play centrally, the head coach answered those calls and the attackers responded almost immediately.

Swift was classy in the creative role and involved in both of Dike’s early finishes with fine passes. Wallace, too, played a role in both goals.

Though it must be noted that Wallace created the eighth-minute opener from the left side of the box having burst forward centrally. That kind of movement is what Corberan has craved.

Food for thought for the head coach and perhaps persuasion for the pair to remain in those positions for now at least. Swift, at his creative best, makes Albion tick.

Middlesbrough didn’t do enough to challenge their hosts’ clean sheet but Albion more than played their role in that. Dara O’Shea and Erik Pieters especially marshalled a backline in front of the cool Griffiths, the 21-year-old academy graduate more than deserving of his maiden shutout in just a third appearance.

Griffiths was only troubled once in the second half, mainly thanks to the outstanding team effort in front of him. Still, that 97th-minute save from Isaiah Jones meant a lot and can be a catalyst for more to come.

The Baggies faithful certainly hope this victory is the start of a key run to bridge that five-point gap.

Albion’s immediate fixture list is kind, with clashes against Hull, Wigan, Huddersfield and Cardiff – 16th and three of the bottom four.