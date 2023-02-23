Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Baggies Broadcast S6 E36: Baggies go back to basics

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox bring you the latest Baggies Broadcast in association with the Kettle & Toaster Man.

Baggies Broadcast
Baggies Broadcast

The pair have a lot to discuss in this week's episode as they reflect on Albion's 3-2 loss at Watford - a result that leaves Carlos Corberan's men with just one win from their last five games.

They discuss the Baggies' play-off hopes, Josh Griffiths' introduction to the side and whether Corberan will make changes for Saturday's important clash with Middlesbrough.

Lewis and Jonny also discuss off field matters, including the 'Lai loan' and the MSD Holdings loan - as well as Action for Albion and meetings with chief executive Ron Gourlay.

Lewis also answers your questions and the pair look ahead to the upcoming fixtures.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Albion podcast
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News