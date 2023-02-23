Baggies Broadcast S6 E36: Baggies go back to basics

Baggies Broadcast

The pair have a lot to discuss in this week's episode as they reflect on Albion's 3-2 loss at Watford - a result that leaves Carlos Corberan's men with just one win from their last five games.

They discuss the Baggies' play-off hopes, Josh Griffiths' introduction to the side and whether Corberan will make changes for Saturday's important clash with Middlesbrough.

Lewis and Jonny also discuss off field matters, including the 'Lai loan' and the MSD Holdings loan - as well as Action for Albion and meetings with chief executive Ron Gourlay.

Lewis also answers your questions and the pair look ahead to the upcoming fixtures.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)