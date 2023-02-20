'The breaks went for them': West Brom fans react to 3-2 defeat at Watford - WATCH

West Brom fans give their take on the defeat at Watford - WATCH

Ken Sema gave Watford a 23rd minute lead - with neither side dominating a tight first period.

But Carlos Corberan made two changes at the break and they worked as Albion levelled through Conor Townsend.

They then fell behind again just after the hour mark as Ismaila Sarr capitalised on an error.

But Watford handed Albion a gift 20 minutes from time and Jed Wallace made them pay to level for a second time.