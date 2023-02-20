Notification Settings

'The breaks went for them': West Brom fans react to 3-2 defeat at Watford - WATCH

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Jonny Drury caught up with West Brom fans after their side were beaten 3-2 at Watford.

West Brom fans give their take on the defeat at Watford - WATCH

Ken Sema gave Watford a 23rd minute lead - with neither side dominating a tight first period.

But Carlos Corberan made two changes at the break and they worked as Albion levelled through Conor Townsend.

They then fell behind again just after the hour mark as Ismaila Sarr capitalised on an error.

But Watford handed Albion a gift 20 minutes from time and Jed Wallace made them pay to level for a second time.

However, despite chances for Albion, it was Watford who took the points 12 minutes from time - as Sema's effort deflected off Erik Pieters and beyond Josh Griffiths.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

