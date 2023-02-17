Numbers game for Carlos Corberan as he dishes out West Brom player ratings

Carlos Corberan leads training at Albion's base in Walsall. The head coach is extremely hands-on when it comes to work away from The Hawthorns (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Spaniard and his staff dish out a number for each player so both the staff and squad can keep track of individuals’ form.

It also helps players understand what has gone right and what they may be struggling with in more difficult form.

“Usually we have numbers when the players play,” Corberan said. “When the player plays bad we give one number, when they play not good or bad we give another number, when they play well we give another number, when they play very well we give another number. We have the numbers in between too.

“Because it allows in one graphic to give the growing of the player and the moment that the player is moving in.”

The former Huddersfield and Olympiacos head coach explained: “It helps the communication of the player, it helps the player concentrate why he is in a good moment. If he is not performing at the level, then why?

“We are able to compare with the GPS, or of previous games about why you had a very good evaluation.

“It helps us seeing the growing and progress of the players, because all the players want to perform well, to see the things they were doing when they were progressing well. For them and us to have a better picture.”

Player ratings are a familiar topic for the media and marks out of 10 are dished out by the Express & Star following every Albion weekend fixture.

Corberan laughed when asked if he sometimes finds ratings difficult to decide on, as can be the case.

But the 39-year-old went on to explain that everybody sees a football performance differently, and those in certain roles can have a specialist insight, just like in any industry.

“I saw! I like to compare my ones with your ones,” he replied. “Not inspired, no! I can’t inspire from these evaluations because then I’ll be mistakes I don’t want to do!

“It’s true I like to see, sometimes every person in the world will evaluate a player in a different way.

“But we can only watch what we know – if I started to speak Chinese I don’t think anybody here would understand Chinese.

“You can only watch and understand what you know.

“So it’s true, if I have a friend who is a barber or an engineer or mechanic, or doctor, they will know things we cannot.

“That’s why everyone, coaches and players, need to be a specialist in the things that we do. I say to the player, when you’re a winger you need to be a specialist to make good crosses, because it’s part of your job.

“If not, if you go to a doctor and you feel bad and he doesn’t help you, or surgery creates a problem, then you don’t go back again, he showed you he’s no specialist.