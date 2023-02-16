Bobby 90 - Football comes together to remember former Albion player and England boss Sir Bobby Robson

Sir Bobby Robson leading out Albion against Tottenham Hotspur

Sir Bobby, who played 257 times for Albion, scoring over 60 goals in a seven year stay at The Hawthorns, died back in 2009 at 76 - following a long battle with cancer.

To celebrate his legacy in the game, clubs have been sharing their memories of the former Barcelona and Newcastle manager in the lead up to his 90th birthday on Saturday.

Supporters and others in the game have been asked to share their memories on social media using the hashtag #Bobby90 - and a special, limited-edition Sir Bobby fanzine has been produced by football fans to raise money for the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.

His widow, Lady Elsie, is delighted so many people have been spending the week celebrating Sir Bobby's life.

She said: "Bob really loved his birthdays and he’d talk about them for weeks ahead of the day. He’d be just the same if he was here to celebrate his 90th and I wish he was.

“It’s wonderful that so many people are remembering Bob this week and celebrating what he achieved, in football and through his cancer foundation.

“It means so much to me that our foundation continues to go from strength-to-strength because I know how much good we’re doing. It was very personal to Bob and all the family are involved. We’ve had such marvellous support from football and I know Bob would just want us all to keep going with it.”

On Friday at the Sir Bobby Robson Cancer Trials Centre, where he was a patient during his treatment, a gathering will be held to remember his life.

The centre, which has 30 active clinical trials and sees around 400 patients referred every year, was funded by Sir Bobby's foundation, a charity set up just a year before he died. The foundation has gone on to raise £18 million.

The fanzine produced to mark his 90th birthday is packed full of memories from his son Mark, The Times' George Caulkin, who is a patron of the Sir Bobby foundation, football fans from Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Ipswich and across Europe - as well as contributions from former players, including England legend, Gary Lineker.