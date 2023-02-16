Notification Settings

Baggies Broadcast: S6 E35 - Goalkeepers, setbacks and the play-off race

Jonny Drury

Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox bring you the latest Baggies Broadcast - and reflect on a tough couple of games for Albion.

Baggies Broadcast
Baggies Broadcast

The pair look back at the midweek draw with Blackburn Rovers, and discuss the many talking points to emerge including the decision to throw young keeper Josh Griffiths in for his senior Albion debut.

They also look at Jed Wallace and his recent change of position, have a little reflection on Birmingham, and chat about Carlos Corberan's new contract.

Lewis answers your questions and the boys also have a quick glance ahead to Monday's trip to play-off rivals Watford.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Albion podcast
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

