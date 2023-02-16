Baggies Broadcast: S6 E35 - Goalkeepers, setbacks and the play-off race

Baggies Broadcast

The pair look back at the midweek draw with Blackburn Rovers, and discuss the many talking points to emerge including the decision to throw young keeper Josh Griffiths in for his senior Albion debut.

They also look at Jed Wallace and his recent change of position, have a little reflection on Birmingham, and chat about Carlos Corberan's new contract.

Lewis answers your questions and the boys also have a quick glance ahead to Monday's trip to play-off rivals Watford.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)