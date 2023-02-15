Carlos Corberan challenges West Brom to bite back from Blues

Albion head coach Carlos Corberan wants to see his side use their disappointment from last time out against Blackburn tonight. Pic: PA

The Baggies welcome Blackburn Rovers to The Hawthorns tonight looking to extend a flawless recent home record of seven wins in a row without conceding.

Things have been more problematic on the road, none more so than last Friday’s poor 2-0 defeat at Blues, where Albion were second-best all over but punished for two goalkeeping errors by David Button.

“More than the opponent, everything is focused with us,” said Corberan as ninth plays host to eighth in the Championship. “My full concentration is with us. I think we need to come back to the level we have to perform.

“The challenge of the last game is we didn’t perform how we wanted to perform. Unfortunately – or fortunately for the growing of the team – we faced difficulties.

“But we need to grow from the difficulties from the other day, with what Birmingham created we weren’t allow to beat those difficulties. We need to grow.

“Blackburn is a different team, doing different things to defend and attack.

“But we will face it with the highest level of motivation because this is our work. We want to make a difficult game for Blackburn and they want to create a difficult game for us.

“It’s a perfect day, it’s good to play immediately after a defeat to move the feeling you have to find the style of game we want.

“We need to make the previous game affect, in a good way, this next one.”