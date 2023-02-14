Okay Yokuslu on 'easy decision' to make West Brom return and 'inspirational' Carlos Corberan

Okay Yokuslu celebrates scoring his second goal in the win over Preston (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Turkish international played 16 times for Albion at the back end of the 2020/21 campaign that ended in relegation to the Championship.

Yokuslu return to Celta Vigo but after his contract with the Spanish club came to an end Albion made a move to bring the Turk back to England.

He re-signed for the Baggies in July and has played 29 games in all competitions so far this season.

In an interview with Futbol Arena, Yokuslu has revealed how his first spell at The Hawthorns made an impact on him - making it easy to return to the club.

He said: "From the first day, from the first match, we had a good relationship with the fans. I also loved the club. The approach of the people in the club, my teammates, everyone was very good.

"There was a very nice family atmosphere.

"After spending half a season and returning, I can honestly say that a part of me remained here. So it wasn't hard for me to come back here."

Yokuslu sat out the opening game of the season as he built up his fitness after missing a large chunk of pre-season.

But since then he has been an almost ever present in the Baggies side.

Under new boss Carlos Corberan he has struck up a key partnership in midfield alongside Jayson Molumby - and has netted three times so far this season, including a brace in the 2-0 win over Preston.

The midfielder was full of praise for Corberan - describing him as one of the most 'inspiring and influential' teachers.

He said: "I believe that after our teacher came, he raised us both tactically and mentally. From the first day, we learned what to do on the field, we became a more organised team.

"We are working on how to attack, how to defend, as a whole, in training every day. And he conveys that to us very well. Tactically and mentally, he took us a long way.

"He is one of the most inspiring and influential teachers I have ever worked with. You really listen to what they have to say.

"Because sometimes things happen that we see for the first time. I think he is very successful and very young.