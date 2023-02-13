Carlos Corberan mulls West Brom changes after Birmingham loss

West Bromwich Albion manager Carlos Corberan

Two costly mistakes from deputy goalkeeper David Button were enough for the St Andrew’s hosts to win 2-0 and inflict a third straight away defeat on Albion.

Button, in for the injured Alex Palmer, was caught up by a near-post free-kick and missed a punch for Blues’ second.

“We are going to analyse collectively why we didn’t perform well and we will analyse individually which players performed well and which players didn’t,” said Corberan, whose side host Blackburn on Wednesday.

“We will analyse the opponent to see which is the better idea that we propose, which players have a better idea and condition for the next one.

“I need to analyse myself, to find the better solution, and after analyse every single player on the pitch – the ones who started, David who started in the goal, and the subs. I need to take responsibility to find the solutions to change the way we were playing because today didn’t work.

“In football the past counts for nobody, it won’t count for me and it won’t count for the players.

“Football challenges us to be better in every game, and when you make a mistake like David did today, as I did as the coach. The only way is to take responsibility, to learn and to change the things you can change.”

Albion are without No.1 Palmer for another six weeks or so after an ankle and knee injury sustained in training.