Birmingham 2-0 West Brom - player ratings

Krystian Belik scores a goal to make it 2-0 (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

David Button 4

After a solid return last week it was an awful night for the second choice stopper. Invited the early long range free kick which left him stranded - and from that point he never looked comfortable. At fault for the second as he failed to clear when coming out for a corner. A tough evening and it remains to be seen if he will stay in for Wednesday.

Darnell Furlong 5

As Furlong always does, he put a shift in. But the lack of quality was telling. A number of aimless balls down the channel gifted possession back to Blues regularly - but he wasn't alone in that department.

Dara O'Shea 6

All in all, it wasn't the busiest night for Albion's backline in terms of chances. The Albion skipper did have a battle on his hands with Birmingham's physical frontline and for large parts he and Pieters dealt well with it.

Erik Pieters 6

Like O'Shea, he won his aerial battles and the experienced defender showed composure on the ball trying to play out.

Conor Townsend 5

Similar to Furlong, lacked quality at times and couldn't get forward as often as he would have liked.

Jayson Molumby 5

Ran everywhere, threw himself into tackles but even Molumby's performance wasn't near the standards we've come to expect from him in terms of quality higher up the pitch.

Okay Yokuslu 5

Tough night for the Turk and not his finest display for Albion. Looked lethargic and got caught in possession a handful of times in the first half before making way early in the second.

Jed Wallace 6

Played centrally again, which some will argue takes away how effective he can be out wide. But Wallace was one to come out of this with a slight bit of credit. Certainly in the second half when Albion had a bit more of a push, he was the instigator.

Marc Albrighton 5

After a sparkling debut, the former Villa man struggled. In the first half he got into a couple of good areas down the right but that was as much as he could muster and he was brought off in the second period.

Grady Diangana 5

Hard to single anyone out when Albion were poor all evening. It wasn't the type of game the wide man looked like he could stamp his authority on. However, after that display last week Diangana looked more confident and hopefully that is a positive sign moving forward.

Daryl Dike 5

Struggled with service all evening - with a well drilled Blues side restricting Albion. Almost chased down a goal kick similar to his goal at Luton, and had the odd sniff at goal but nothing major. Still more to come from Dike - and fans want to see it quickly.

Subs

55 John Swift for Albrighton 5- Had a shot from distance saved and made a slight difference as Albion carried a bit more of a threat.

55 Brandon Thomas-Asante for Yokuslu 6 - Again, never lets Albion down with his effort. He caused a few issues for the Blues backline with his pace and strength but didn't have any real openings.

55 Nathaniel Chalobah for Diangana 6 - Looks like he needs games but showed his strength in midfield and showed a good range of passing as Albion looked to get moving forward.

68 Adam Reach for Townsend 5 - Came on with Townsend injured but couldn't make any impact on the game.