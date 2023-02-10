Birmingham City's Troy Deeney among players back in training for West Brom derby

Birmingham City's Troy Deeney

Carlos Corberan’s takes his Baggies to Small Heath looking to consolidate a position in the Championship’s top six. Blues have endured a tough run of form since the turn of the year and have slipped down to 18th.

Eustace’s team were Hawthorns winners against Steve Bruce’s Albion in mid-September, a result that helped Blues fans dream of a promotion push.

Having secured a vital win in a chaotic 4-3 contest at Swansea last time out, the hosts are further boosted for tonight’s clash with the return to fitness of several players.

Club captain Troy Deeney, experienced defender Harlee Dean and exciting midfield youngster George Hall have all returned to training this week. Meanwhile, recent loan recruit Reda Khadra, a German winger from Brighton, could feature as a hamstring issue is not as bad as feared.

A dozen Blues fan groups are coming together for a ‘Sell the club’ campaign. There is a march from Digbeth to St Andrew’s ahead of tonight’s clash.

Blues issued a statement on Wednesday imploring supporters to protest safely.

There were protests in front of the home directors’ box during the last St Andrew’s fixture against Preston with Blues fans tired of a long-running takeover saga, with parts of the stadium out of use since 2010.