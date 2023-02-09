Togetherness can push West Brom towards promotion – Carlos Corberan after new deal

Carlos Corberan was thrilled to make Albion fans happy this week by extending his contract at The Hawthorns until 2027 (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Spaniard takes his side to West Midlands neighbours Birmingham tomorrow (Friday) night a few days after he penned a two-year contract extension at The Hawthorns amid speculation linking him with a return to former club Leeds.

The 39-year-old admitted his delight at supporters’ response to the news – which he felt in person having been stopped in the streets.

Corberan said the level of support since his October arrival was indicative of Albion being a ‘massive club’ and one of the key reasons behind the improved deal.

“If our fans are happy then this is everything I want to achieve, the happiness of our fans and the pride from them,” Corberan said. “Hopefully with this extension they are happy, because they have meant a lot to me since I arrived at the club.

“The support they have given me from the first game, even after a defeat, I didn’t receive as a coach before. It went deep in me.

“To me it is very important that when you create one togetherness with the people of the club, the players and fans, I believe in the togetherness and commitments.”

The boss, whose new deal runs to 2027, added: “The fans have shown to me why West Bromwich was a very big club and why West Bromwich keeps being a massive club. It made me feel very proud to represent them in the games.

“When we play away, when we play at home, yesterday I went to the city and three or four stopped me to say thank you for extending my contract, and I say thanks to you for the support they are giving.

“That is my feeling. The best thing as a football coach is to make the people happy. We work to this, to give our people the maximum level of pride. Sometimes we can do it and sometimes we cannot.

“But we need to be together in these moments, the good ones and the bad ones, because for me the clear targets, commitment and togetherness can help us keep growing and put West Bromwich in the place this club has to be.”

A win at St Andrew’s against 18th-placed Blues would lift Albion a place to fifth in the Championship.

Experienced Albion defender Martin Kelly, though, will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury sustained on his debut on loan at Wigan.