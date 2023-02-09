Notification Settings

NEW! Baggies Broadcast Fan Chat Show E1: Corberan, Dike and the Blues derby - WATCH

By Jonny Drury

Express & Star brings you a NEW series - the Baggies Broadcast Fan Chat Show that gives you, the Albion fans, the chance to have your say!

Baggies Broadcast
Baggies Broadcast

Baggies Broadcast host Jonny Drury will be joined by three Albion fans every episode - to discuss the latest results and on field issues at The Hawthorns.

In this first episode, Jonny is joined by Baggies fans Sunil Patel and Carl Burkitt.

The Baggies fans discuss Carlos Corberan's new contract and his impact at The Hawthorns, Kyle Bartley's return to the squad and the debate over Daryl Dike or Brandon Thomas-Asante.

And the pair also give their verdicts on how Albion will get on in the derby clash with Birmingham on Friday evening.

Do you want to appear on the Baggies Broadcast Fan Chat Show and have your say?

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

