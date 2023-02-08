'Thanks for the loyality': West Brom fans delighted as Carlos Corberan pens contract extension

Jorge Alarcon, Carlos Corberan and Damia Abella (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Corberan, who only penned a two-and-a-half year deal in October when he took over the club, has signed a two year extension amidst recent interest from Premier League clubs - including his former employers Leeds United.

On Tuesday evening, with Corberan heavily linked to the Elland Road job, Albion confirmed the news to the delight of supporters - with many thanking Corberan for his loyalty after a superb start to life at The Hawthorns.

One Albion fan, Andy Caulton, said: "Carlos, thanks for the loyalty. As a fan that's all we ask for. To the future, it's going to be truly golden. VAMOS BOLISTA'S!!!

Matt Alexander added: "I’m massively impressed. Was willing to give him a chance because I was impressed with what he did at Huddersfield last season looking from afar. We’ve got a gem here. It all seems to fit."

Nigel Greenwood sent a message to the manager, saying the supporters back him all the way.

He added: "Fantastic news - keep it going . The supporters appreciate what you have done and are doing. We back you all the way - gracias."

And Gwyn Williams praised the club for getting a decision right, adding: "Awesome. Great news - nice to see us getting a big decision right. Happy Baggie tonight!"

Supporters also had praise for chief executive Ron Gourlay, who has come in for criticism from sections of the fan base this season.

In recent weeks Gourlay has come out and met with Action for Albion to discuss worrying issues surrounding the club off the field.

That came after overseeing a successful summer transfer window as well as a January window that saw Albion bring in two Premier League players in Marc Albrighton and Nathaniel Chalobah.

The Thursday Throstle said: "Fair play to Ron for pulling the last few months off despite having his arm twisted behind his back by the controlling shareholder."

And Howard Martin added: "There was much negativity towards Ron when he arrived, but time has proved it misguided!