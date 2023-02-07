West Brom's Okay Yokuslu admits pain after Turkey and Syria earthquake horror

Albion midfielder Okay Yokuslu has revealed his pain at the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria as the death toll climbs beyond 5,000 (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The death toll today passed 5,000 people following two devastating quakes early on Monday morning.

The initial 7.8 magnitude tremor hit south east Turkey, near the border with Syria just after 4am local time before second shock further north, 12 hours later.

The devastation has been felt worldwide, with numerous countries all offering their support in the vast search and rescue mission.

The thoughts of everyone at West Bromwich Albion are with those affected by the terrible events in Turkey and Syria this week. 💙🤍 https://t.co/0MmaveSEiE — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) February 7, 2023

Albion player Yokuslu, a Turkey international capped 39 times by his nation, has taken to social media to reveal his sadness.

"We are very sad, may God help us," Tweeted 28-year-old Yokuslu, who left his homeland to play in Spain, and subsequently England, in 2018.

"I hope we can provide the necessary assistance as soon as possible.

"May God have mercy on our citizens who lost their lives, I wish a speedy recovery to our wounded."

Yokuslu was born in the city of Izmir, in the west of Turkey. He moved east to Kayseri-based Kayserispor in 2011 and then on to Trabzonspor, in the north east, in 2015.

He added: "It hurts so much to watch and listen. I hope we will get through these difficult days together. It's time to unite, my dear country."

The popular Baggies player also shared a photo of a wife and husband in a bid to help locate a missing family, among the many thousands unaccounted for as search teams scour heaps of rubble.

Yokuslu also took to Instagram to share information of organisations offering aid to his homeland, including how to donate to The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), AKUT Search and Rescue Operation and disaster support organisation AHBAP.