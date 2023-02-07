West Brom loan winger Marc Albrighton not ready for long-term future call

Marc Albrighton enjoyed an eye-catching Albion debut after checking in on a deadline day loan. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images). Marc Albrighton enjoyed an eye-catching Albion debut after checking in on a deadline day loan. Pic: PA

The 33-year-old winger last week checked into The Hawthorns as a deadline day loan signing from Leicester and enjoyed a very impressive debut in the 1-0 victory over Coventry on Friday night.

Premier League, FA Cup and Community Shield winner Albrighton’s Foxes deal runs until summer 2024. The former Villa youngster sought his temporary move to Albion for more regular football, having found game time harder to come by at the King Power Stadium.

But, asked on his long-term future, Albrighton said: “That’s something I’ve not even considered.

“The main thing for me to do was to come here now, spend three or four months.

“I’m desperate to achieve promotion here – at Leicester we achieved so much, when you do it comes together.

“There’s a togetherness and the people we achieved those things with, I’ll hold in high regard for the rest of my life.

“We still speak now, the lads who have left. To achieve something here and create something would be brilliant, and I’m hopeful we can do it.”

Albrighton, one of two deadline day recruits by Carlos Corberan alongside midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah, made an instant impact at The Hawthorns on Friday night.

He provided regular ammunition from the right flank and would have had at least one debut assist to his name but for better finishing. Tamworth-born Albrighton insists the prospect of adding another honour to his CV, via play-off success, was too good to turn down – especially in comparison to warming the bench at Leicester.

“I know the Premier League, with Leicester not being in the Europe it’s one game a week,” he said. “I know where I stand, I know the schedule, here will be more intense with it being twice, three games a week. There’ll be days when I’m not used to having them off – there won’t be a rigid plan like there was at Leicester.