Next Leeds manager: West Brom boss Carlos Corberan heavily linked with post

Carlos Corberan (bottom centre) celebrates win over Swansea City with Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa (top) looking on during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Liberty Stadium, Swansea

Corberan, 39, a former Leeds under-23s boss and first-team coach, was installed as the favourite to replace Jesse Marsch at Elland Road after the American was sacked.

Corberan has been at The Hawthorns helm for just three months but has led a stunning transformation and taken the Baggies from the Championship relegation zone to play-off contenders.

Leeds’ interest in Corberan is not unexpected given his background in West Yorkshire, where it is understood he remains very highly thought of having left in 2020.

It remains to be seen whether the Premier League strugglers, who axed Marsch following a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest which left them one place clear of the drop zone on goal difference, increase their admiring glances at Corberan to a formal offer to speak to the Spaniard.

Reports in Italy, the homeland of Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani, stated Corberan was ‘top of the list’ of preferred candidates. Early bookmakers’ odds had the head coach as short as 6/4.

Leeds sources, though, stressed Corberan was not a ‘front-runner’ and that the club could look to a new boss with more experience.

Corberan penned a two-and-a-half year contract until 2025 at The Hawthorns after Albion made him their No.1 target following Steve Bruce’s sacking.

The ex-Whites coach enjoyed notable success in nearby Huddersfield after leaving Leeds. His brief stint at Greek giants Olympiacos at the start of this season did not go to plan but the impact he has made in the Black Country has been palpable in turning around the fortunes on the field at Albion, despite uncertainty off it.

Corberan has previously been mentioned in relation to the West Ham and Everton hot-seat, but any prospective Leeds role would be a stronger pull.