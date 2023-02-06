Baggies Broadcast S6 E34: Coventry, Carlos and charging into the play-offs

Baggies Broadcast

The boys reflect on Coventry and the narrow 1-0 that moved Albion back into play-off contention.

They also look at the transfer window business - discuss those left out of the squad and where their futures lie, as well as discussing rumours linking Carlos Corberan to Leeds United.

They also discuss your questions and look ahead to two huge games for Albion.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)