Baggies Broadcast S6 E34: Coventry, Carlos and charging into the play-offs

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox bring you the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast - sponsored by the Kettle & Toaster Man.

The boys reflect on Coventry and the narrow 1-0 that moved Albion back into play-off contention.

They also look at the transfer window business - discuss those left out of the squad and where their futures lie, as well as discussing rumours linking Carlos Corberan to Leeds United.

They also discuss your questions and look ahead to two huge games for Albion.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

