Carlos Corberan: Daryl Dike needs West Brom game time to be ready

Daryl Dike (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The American forward spent the best part of a year out of action with hamstring and thigh injuries following his £7million move in January 2022.

He has finally had a run of games – scoring three goals in 12 appearances – but Corberan knows he needs to keep that going and get to the level required to be a regular starter.

“What Dike needs is to play once per week and to have the option to play,” said Corberan. “The more he plays the more ready he is going to be.

“His problem is when he has to play more than one game per week, that is something I need to manage. But in the point, the fact that (Brandon Thomas) Asante was 10 days without competing is not going to decrease his physical level.

“The fact that Dike played more minutes is going to help him recover the energy and play with the energy necessary to compete.”

Albion had a busy end to the transfer window, signing Nathaniel Chalobah and Marc Albrighton from Premier League clubs Fulham and Leicester, respectively, on deadline day.

They were also set to bring in Chelsea teenager Omari Hutchinson on loan from Stamford Bridge, but a deal could not be finalised.

And that move stalling meant Karlan Grant would not depart The Hawthorns on a proposed loan move for Championship rivals Swansea.