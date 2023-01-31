Notification Settings

West Brom deadline day update: Chalobah, O'Brien, Zohore, Grant and the winger search

Lewis Cox provides you with a transfer update of Albion's deadline day activity.

Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox
Lewis and Jonny Drury discuss the latest in the Nathaniel Chalobah deal - and what has happened to the Lewis O'Brien interest.

They also look into the search for a winger, Ken Zohore's exit and loan interest in Karlan Grant.

