West Brom deadline day update: Chalobah, O'Brien, Zohore, Grant and the winger search

Lewis and Jonny Drury discuss the latest in the Nathaniel Chalobah deal - and what has happened to the Lewis O'Brien interest.
They also look into the search for a winger, Ken Zohore's exit and loan interest in Karlan Grant.
Lewis Cox provides you with a transfer update of Albion's deadline day activity.
