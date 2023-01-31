West Brom cancel Kenneth Zohore's contract

Kenneth Zohore of West Bromwich Albion at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on November 21, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Danish striker, 29, arrived at The Hawthorns from Cardiff City for a deal rising to £8 million back in 2019.

But over three and a half seasons at Albion he has started just five league games.

In total, he has turned out 23 times for the club, scoring five goals.

He was rumoured to be leaving the club in the summer and then earlier in the January window - and the club have now confirmed his exit.