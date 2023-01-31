Notification Settings

West Brom cancel Kenneth Zohore's contract

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

West Brom have terminated Kenneth Zohore's contract by mutual consent - bringing an end to his ill-fated spell at The Hawthorns.

Kenneth Zohore of West Bromwich Albion at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on November 21, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
The Danish striker, 29, arrived at The Hawthorns from Cardiff City for a deal rising to £8 million back in 2019.

But over three and a half seasons at Albion he has started just five league games.

In total, he has turned out 23 times for the club, scoring five goals.

He was rumoured to be leaving the club in the summer and then earlier in the January window - and the club have now confirmed his exit.

In a statement, the club said: "The club wishes Kenneth and his family all the very best for the future."

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

