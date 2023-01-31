'I see so much potential' Nathaniel Chalobah excited by West Brom after move

Nathaniel Chalobah has checked in at The Hawthorns following his move from Fulham (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The midfielder checked in from Premier League Fulham on an 18-month deal on deadline day as Carlos Corberan's first addition as Baggies head coach.

Chalobah, 28, has been watching Albion from afar this month and been impressed with what he has seen under Corberan, who believes the hard-working midfielder has what it takes to make a big impact in the Championship.

One-cap England international Chelsea, a Chelsea academy graduate who also turned out for Watford, said: “I’m really happy to be here.

“I heard about the club’s interest in me a little while ago so I’m glad to finally get the deal done.

“Ever since I heard about the interest in me I obviously started following the club’s results a lot more. I’ve been watching plenty of the games recently and from what I’ve seen, it’s been pretty good.

“I definitely see so much potential in this team. I see that there’s a talented group of players here and I just want to play a part in everything."

Corberan identified central midfield as a department he wanted to increase the strength in depth and competition within this month.

Okay Yokuslu and Jayson Molumby have become Corberan's regular partnership in midfield, ahead of Taylor Gardner-Hickman. Club captain Jake Livermore has found game-time hard to come by under the Spaniard.

And Chalobah, a Championship promotion-winner with Fulham last term, boosts Albion's depth in that area.

“Chalobah is an athletic, hard-working midfielder who has the quality required to make a real impact in the Championship," Corberan said.

"To do that he will need to consistently play to a high standard and take his opportunity when it arises.

"I believe strongly that competition for places must be intense and recruiting Chalobah to the squad will bring out the best in everyone competing for a position in the team.

"We will work with him closely to ensure he is ready to fight for every point between now and the end of the season.”

Chalobah has turned out on just six occasions for Fulham this season, including just one league start and once in the EFL Cup.

His one top flight start on October 1 was marred, though, with a red card after just eight minutes in the 4-1 home defeat to Newcastle.