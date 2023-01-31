GALLERY: Nathaniel Chalobah checks in at West Brom

The midfielder has penned an 18 month deal at The Hawthorns after being linked with the club earlier in the window.
Chalobah took part in training at the club on Tuesday and was unveiled as Albion's first signing of deadline day.
Nathaniel Chalobah has been put through his paces after arrival at West Brom following his move from Fulham.
The midfielder has penned an 18 month deal at The Hawthorns after being linked with the club earlier in the window.
Chalobah took part in training at the club on Tuesday and was unveiled as Albion's first signing of deadline day.