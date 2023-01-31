Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

GALLERY: Nathaniel Chalobah checks in at West Brom

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Nathaniel Chalobah has been put through his paces after arrival at West Brom following his move from Fulham.

New West Brom signing Nathaniel Chalobah (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
New West Brom signing Nathaniel Chalobah (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The midfielder has penned an 18 month deal at The Hawthorns after being linked with the club earlier in the window.

Chalobah took part in training at the club on Tuesday and was unveiled as Albion's first signing of deadline day.

New West Brom signing Nathaniel Chalobah (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
New West Brom signing Nathaniel Chalobah (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
New West Brom signing Nathaniel Chalobah (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
New West Brom signing Nathaniel Chalobah (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
New West Brom signing Nathaniel Chalobah (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
New West Brom signing Nathaniel Chalobah (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
New West Brom signing Nathaniel Chalobah (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
New West Brom signing Nathaniel Chalobah (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News