Poor day all round for Albion: Bristol City 3-0 West Brom - player ratings

Daryl Dike of West Bromwich Albion attempts to head a corner home (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

David Button

Often maligned but not at fault for either goal here. Made a couple of saves to prevent scoreline being even worse.

Helpless 6

Darnell Furlong

Unable to make an impact going forward and was loose in possession. Caught in behind on a couple of occasions.

Caught 5

dara O’Shea

Managed to bail out team-mates a couple of times but otherwise unable to prevent some sloppy goals on a day to forget.

Challenges 6

Semi Ajayi

Another go in side on injury comeback and struggled again. Poor on the ball at times with some unsuccessful clearances.

Struggled 4

Adam Reach

A rare start but the best of a group of bad Baggies performers. A little slow with the ball at times but did OK otherwise. Useful squad member.

Did OK 6

Okay Yokuslu

Never stopped trying in middle. Some things came off, some didn’t. Couldn’t get into his stride. Headed a chance wide.

Tried 5

Jayson Molumby

Great form of late but struggled here. Ball didn’t fall his way and gave it away for the second goal. Hooked after the break.

Hooked 5

Jed Wallace

Unable to be at his effective best. Robins marshalled the winger well and Wallace’s impact was blunted.

Thwarted 5

Tom Rogic

Really poor. Unable to have any impact on proceedings, flattered to deceive and lost the ball easily.

Anonymous 4

Karlan Grant

Like Rogic, recalled to the first XI but it did not happen for him at all. Signs of being bright in first five or 10 minutes but faded and failed to make any impact.

Faded 4

Daryl Dike

Included to build up minutes so it might help long term but struggled to get involved. One low effort well saved.

Blooded 5

Substitutes