Martin Kelly joins Wigan on loan from West Brom

Martin Kelly has started just four league games under Albion and joined Wigan on loan. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 32-year-old has featured just seven times since he arrived at The Hawthorns as a deadline day free transfer last August.

Kelly has started just four league games, and not since mid-October, for Albion. He was a target of new Latics boss Shaun Maloney and the experienced former Liverpool defender has been allowed out.

The defender started both Chesterfield FA Cup ties under Carlos Corberan but his only league involvement has been a few minutes at Sunderland after the World Cup break.